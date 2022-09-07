ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Michael Plassmeyer had quite the month of August from the mound for Lehigh Valley. The IronPigs pitcher honored on Wednesday with the International League Pitcher of the Month award.
Plassmeyer made four starts in the month of August, going 3-0 over those outings. He allowed just 14 hits and while doubling up in strikeouts at 28.
The lefty posted a stellar ERA during that span, 1.17. No other pitcher in the league allowed fewer than three runs in 19 innings or more pitched.
Plassmeyer becomes the 19th IronPig to earn Pitcher of the Month honors.