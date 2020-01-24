READING, Pa. - Basketball is a tradition in the Zerbe family that will likely continue into the future, but for the Zerbe twins, their playing days are coming to an end.
Torie and Abbie's older sister played at Muhlenberg College and now works for the Philadelphia 76ers. Their father is a basketball coach, who most recently coached at Cedar Crest College.
The daughters point to their father as a key role model in life, both on and off the court.
The twins may follow in his footsteps of coaching and teaching. They both are student-teaching at this semester.