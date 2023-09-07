BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - At Pleasant Valley, the Bears and East Stroudsburg South tried to get their game in. Following an hour delay, this one would end up being suspended in the second quarter.
Both teams holding each other in check through the first quarter of play. In the second, Bears quarterback Valentino Byers-Robinson keeps the ball and scampers 30-yards into the endzone, 6-0 after a failed PAT.
Ensuing South drive, Nathan Gray would take the handoff and go 41-yards for the game tying score with 3:22 left in the first half. They too would fail the PAT leaving a, 6-6 tie heading into the suspension.
This one is to resume on Monday evening at 5 PM back at Pleasant Valley.