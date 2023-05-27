CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Pleasant Valley jumped out to an early lead and hung on to defeat Bangor 4-3 in a District 11 Class 5A semifinal matchup at DeSales University.
The Bears got RBI doubles from Jack Smale and Nate Motosky in the first inning to build a 3-0 lead. The Slaters got a single run in the first and a pair in the sixth, but Pleasant Valley was able to wiggle out of a bases-loaded, one out situation in the seventh to preserve the win.
The Bears will face Pocono Mountain East, a 15-1 winner over Southern Lehigh, in the title game on Tuesday at DeSales.