NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference girls lacrosse semifinals taking to the turf at Northampton on Thursday night. Pleasant Valley and Emmaus setting up the title match next week.
The top seeded Bears clicking on all cylinders in their semifinal win over Parkland, 18-3.
Set piece specialists in the win, the Bears would score their first five goals off of set pieces. Rylee Rath netting one of those set piece goals during the run. Breaking the trend, Devon Bush would slice through the defense for another Bears goal as they rolled along.
The other semifinal, the Green Hornets battling with Easton all night. Down the stretch it would be the Green Hornets making a push to knock off the Red Rovers, 12-9.
The Green Hornets with a, 9-4 advantage at halftime but the Red Rovers would score four straight to start the second half. Lydia Attisano would cap that run for the Red Rovers.
On the other end, Brianna Mcclain would put an end to the streak to push the Green Hornets lead, 10-8. They'd continue to push ahead after that en route to the win.
Emmaus and Pleasant Valley will play for the EPC title next week.