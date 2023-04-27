ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A battle in the EPC North on Thursday afternoon between Pleasant Valley and Stroudsburg at Coca-Cola Park. The Bears securing their spot in the District XI-5A tournament with a, 3-1 win.
A balk and bases loaded walk led to a, 1-1 tie through the first two innings of play. The walk would lead to the only Mountaineers run of the day.
Bottom of the third, Dakota Lucas' RBI single would break the 1-1 tie giving the Bears the lead. Later, in the sixth, Mike Konopke would ground into a fielder's choice RBI.
Pleasant Valley improves to 10-7 overall, Stroudsburg sits at 7-8 with work to do to get into the District XI-6A tournament.