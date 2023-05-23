ALLENTOWN - Parkland softball is less than five years removed from back-to-back District 11 Class 6A titles. The Trojans had to scratch and claw to get into the field this year - hosting Pleasant Valley in the 8/9 game.
The Bears, who won five of their last seven games to qualify, got on the board in the first when Jovie Valenzuela drove in Hailey Krock with the first run of the game.
Pleasant Valley tacked on an insurance run in the fourth when Lydia Borger tripled and scored on an RBI groundout. Kaylin Getz got the shutout in the circle and the Bears advance with a 2-0 win over Parkland and will face top-seeded Nazareth on Thursday.