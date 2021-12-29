Big Ticket coverage area players named to 4A, 5A and 6A All-State Teams

Our Big Ticket coverage area getting a lot of love from the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Association in the remaining All-State Teams. Plenty of players featured on the program this past season named to the 4A, 5A and 6A teams.

Nick Singleton, Braelin Moore, Lavon Johnson and more highlight the list of standout athletes from this past season. See the teams below:

Class 6A All-State Team

Quarterback

Ethan Kohler, Perkiomen Valley

Ryan Zeltt, North Penn

Running Back

Khalani Eaton, North Penn

Wide Receiver

Levi Carroll, North Penn

Offensive Line

Jon Ramsey, Wilson-West Lawn

Defensive Line

Braelin Moore, Freedom

Linebacker

Phil Picciotti, Pennridge

Athlete

Cameron Jones, Wilson WL

Class 5A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin

Quarterback 

Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South

Running Back

Eric Nangle, Exeter Township

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township

Offensive Line

Jonah Naugle, Governor Mifflin

Kyle Helm, Exeter Township

Linebacker

Ty Yocum, Exeter Township

J.R. Strauss, Exeter Township

Trey Rock, Governor Mifflin

Defensive Back

Eden Johnson, Governor Mifflin

Tanner Maddocks, Fleetwood

Specialist

Nate Millard, Daniel Boone

Class 4A All-State Team

Quarterback

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh

Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser

Wide Receiver

Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser

Offensive Line

Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic

Defensive Line

Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic