Our Big Ticket coverage area getting a lot of love from the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Association in the remaining All-State Teams. Plenty of players featured on the program this past season named to the 4A, 5A and 6A teams.
Nick Singleton, Braelin Moore, Lavon Johnson and more highlight the list of standout athletes from this past season. See the teams below:
Class 6A All-State Team
Quarterback
Ethan Kohler, Perkiomen Valley
Ryan Zeltt, North Penn
Running Back
Khalani Eaton, North Penn
Wide Receiver
Levi Carroll, North Penn
Offensive Line
Jon Ramsey, Wilson-West Lawn
Defensive Line
Braelin Moore, Freedom
Linebacker
Phil Picciotti, Pennridge
Athlete
Cameron Jones, Wilson WL
Class 5A All-State Team
Player of the Year: Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin
Quarterback
Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South
Running Back
Eric Nangle, Exeter Township
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin
Tight End
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township
Offensive Line
Jonah Naugle, Governor Mifflin
Kyle Helm, Exeter Township
Linebacker
Ty Yocum, Exeter Township
J.R. Strauss, Exeter Township
Trey Rock, Governor Mifflin
Defensive Back
Eden Johnson, Governor Mifflin
Tanner Maddocks, Fleetwood
Specialist
Nate Millard, Daniel Boone
Class 4A All-State Team
Quarterback
Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh
Logan Klitsch, Conrad Weiser
Wide Receiver
Aanjay Feliciano, Conrad Weiser
Offensive Line
Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic
Defensive Line
Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic