WHITEHALL, Pa. - Plenty of high school student athletes from around the Lehigh Valley will be awaiting to hear their name called in Whitehall on Thursday night. The St. Luke's All-Star Awards ceremony taking place at the sports rink.
One athlete in attendance, Nazareth's own Kelly Leszczynski, the all-time record. holder in three-point shots made for both the boys and girls basketball programs.
Thee accolades don't stop there for Leszczynski, she most recently won PIAA gold in the javelin to wrap up her high school sports career. The Blue Eagle senior is nominated for Female Athlete of the Year.