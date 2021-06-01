Pocono Mountain East, Bethlehem Catholic, and Palmerton each won District 11 softball championships on Tuesday. The Cardinals defeated Bangor 8-1 in nine innings to win the 5A title, the Golden Hawks downed Northwestern 11-4 to claim the 4A crown, and in the 3A final the Blue Bombers bested North Schuylkill 6-1.
It was the first district championship for the Bethlehem Catholic program in three years and the first for Palmerton in six years.
Pocono Mountain East and Bangor were tied 1-1 through seven innings and went to extras. In the ninth frame, the Cardinals scored seven runs to grab gold.
The game was also tied 1-1 between the Golden Hawks and the Tigers. In the second frame, Bethlehem Catholic took a 3-1 lead and didn't look back as the EPC squad built a 6-1 lead on its way to the championship.
The score was tied 1-1 as well in the 3A battle. Palmerton broke the tie in the fifth inning when it grabbed a 2-1 lead on a bases loaded single and the Bombers piled on more from there.