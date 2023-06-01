ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The District XI-5A softball title capping off the action at Pate's Park on Thursday. Pocono Mountain East taking advantage of a Whitehall error in the seventh inning to claim the title, 7-6.
Both teams getting off to fast starts in this one, The Cardinals opening the game with two runs. That lead wouldn't stand for long as the Zephyrs responded with four runs in the home half of the first.
Second inning, the Zephyrs pushing that lead further ahead, Kate Yadush with an RBI double part of a two run inning, 6-2 through two.
The Cardinals would storm back down the stretch scoring four runs between the fourth and fifth innings. After things were all tied at six, a wild pitch in the seventh would allow the lead runner to come home for the Cardinals.