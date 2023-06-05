ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pate's Park playing host to the PIAA-5A opener for Pocono Mountain East. The Cardinals season coming to an end, doubled-up by West Chester Rustin, 14-7.
Both teams trading blows during the early innings. The Cardinals come out firing, Mikenna Proce with an RBI single to center to tie things up. Ashley Carlson would follow that up with another RBI single, part of a four-run first inning.
After the Lady Knights tied things up with three runs in the second inning, bottom half the Cardinals grab the lead right back. Megan McLain with an RBI single up the middle, 5-4.
Both teams would head into the fourth inning tied at seven, from there, the Lady Knights would score seven unanswered runs to advance past the Cardinals.