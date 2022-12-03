EASTON, Pa. - JuJu Pagan was named Dailey Tournament MVP as Pocono Mountain West defeated Notre Dame GP 62-45 in the championship game on Saturday.
The Panthers built a 30-21 halftime lead, but the hosts chipped away a bit in the third quarter. Pagan, a Kutztown University commit, scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and Pocono Mountain West outscored Notre Dame 18-9 over the final eight minutes to win the title.
Senior Zach Rodgers led the Crusaders with 15 points. The annual tournament is played in honor of former Notre Dame standout Jeff Dailey, who died in 2007.