ALLENTOWN - In the penultimate game of the Lehigh Valley Showcase, Pocono Mountain West's Christian Fermin once again powered his squad past Parkland - this time by a 49-42 score.
Fermin was a dominant force for the Panthers scoring 20 points and snaring 17 rebounds in the victory. He had a 32-point, 20 rebound and five blocked shot performance against the Trojans in an 11-point win in the consolation game of the Reading Christmas tournament.
Sophomore Nick Coval led Parkland with 17 points but every time the Trojans would make a run, Pocono Mountain West would answer with one of their own.
The Panthers (17-4) host Pleasant Valley on Monday and will enter the EPC tournament as the No. 1 seed. Parkland (14-7) also plays Monday at Whitehall.