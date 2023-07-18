LONG POND, Pa. - Race week is finally here in Long Pond at the Pocono Raceway. While NASCAR is celebrating its 75th season, the Tricky Triangle celebrates its 50th season on the circuit.
This is no ordinary race week for the folks at Pocono with that combination of anniversaries taking place. The raceway is anticipating its biggest crowd in over a decade.
Ben May, Pocono Raceway President discussed the build-up this weekend's festivities. The Tricky Triangle has been apart of NASCAR for all but 25 years, "It's a big year for the sport. 75 year anniversary for NASCAR. Pocono Raceway has been on the Cup Series schedule for 50 of those years. So that's a big deal to us."
"When you shake it all down. We are just a small, family business here in Northeast Pennsylvania. So we take a ton of pride in that longevity", May touching upon the significance of this event year in and year out.