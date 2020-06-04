LONG POND, Pa. - Pocono Raceway announced on Thursday, in conjunction with the latest schedule updated from NASCAR, that the race track will host five races in three days at the end of June. Among those contests will be back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races, on Saturday and Sunday, part of the doubleheader weekend that was originally planned.
The events will take place June 26-28 and will be held without fans. All personnel on site will adhere to safety guidelines put in place by state and federal officials.
“Race fans are Pocono Raceway’s lifeblood and family farmers are the lifeblood of our country,” Ben May, Pocono Raceway President, said in a news release. “We will miss the fans’ passion, laughs, cheers and smiles as the green flag drops in the Pocono Mountains later this month. We encourage fans to enjoy the live race broadcasts on FOX and FS1, engage with Pocono Raceway’s social media platforms and share in our mutual appreciation for family farms across this nation.”
Following an ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race will take place on Saturday afternoon. The truck race is set to be followed by the NASCAR Cup Series race, the first one of the weekend, at 3:30 p.m.
On Sunday the the NASCAR Xfinity Series event will take place at 12:30 and the final NASCAR Cup Series race of the weekend will conclude the weekend and will begin at 4 p.m.