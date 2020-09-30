LONG POND, Pa. - Pocono Raceway will once again host a doubleheader weekend in 2021 for the NASCAR Cup Series.
Two races in one weekend will be nothing new for the Tricky Triangle, having hosted one earlier in the 2020 NASCAR season. The dates for next years races will be Saturday June 26th and Sunday June 27th.
This weekend will be the only doubleheader on the schedule for NASCAR in 2021. Pocono is hopeful for the return of fans in the stands for this great weekend of racing in Long Pond.
