LONG POND, Pa. - One year removed from a doubleheader weekend in front of no fans, Pocono Raceway is expecting full grandstands this year.
Five races over the next three days will take place at the Tricky Triangle, the Menard Series will start things off on Friday night. Four races will take place between Saturday and Sunday; both NASCAR Cup series races, an Xfinity and Truck series race.
The infield will be full all weekend long, and there is a certain buzz around the racetrack with fans who are happy to be back.
Pocono Raceway President, Ben May talked early this week about the excitement for the front office as well. Having this weekend back with the fans is a huge moment since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.