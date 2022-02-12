ROYERSFORD, Pa. - PAC boys basketball semifinals going down on Friday night, Pope John Paul II and Methacton setting up a finals showdown.
In semifinal number one, PJP held off Phoenixville 55-43 for the win.
The Golden Panther's, J.P. Baron leading the way with 19 points in the win. Jaden Workman the team's second leading scorer in the win, with 11 points.
Semifinal number two, Methacton edging past Norristown for the 47-42 win. The Warriors are headed back to the PAC final.
Bret Byrne paced the Warriors offensively with 12 points in the win, Cole Hargrove close behind with 11 points.
Methacton and PJP II will meet for the PAC title.