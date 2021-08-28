The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Reading Fightins 11-3 on Saturday night. The loss snapped the four-game win streak for the R-Phils.
Both teams scored one run in the first inning, but Portland scored three in the third and another run in the fourth frame to take a 5-1 lead. Reading cut it to 5-3 with a two-run single by Matt Kroon in the fifth frame.
That score remained until the seventh frame when the Sea Dogs scored three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth frame.
Francisco Morales started for Reading and suffered the loss in the game. He allowed four runs on eight hits in three innings.
The two teams are set to play in the series finale at 1 p.m.