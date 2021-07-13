READING, Pa. - The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Reading Fightins 9-3 on Tuesday night in the series opener at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 26-35 this season.
The visitors got to work in the top of the first inning and took a 3-0 lead. A solo home run by Daniel Brito in the bottom of the first inning gave Reading its first score of the game.
In the second frame, a three-run home run by Portland gave the Sea Dogs a 6-1 advantage in Baseballtown as they rolled to the win from there.
The two teams are set to play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.