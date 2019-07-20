Post 625 beats Boyertown in legion tournament

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Post 625 defeated Boyertown 5-3 in a region 2 legion baseball tournament contest on Friday night at Bears Stadium. The game was tied at three after three frames, but Post 625 scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to secure the opening round victory.

Adam Schultz notched all, but one of the outs in Friday's contest for Post 625. He allowed five hits and gave up three earned runs in the win. He also struck out 10 batters.

Post 625 advances in the winner's bracket to face South Parkland after the win. That game is set for Saturday as the second contest of the 4 p.m. doubleheader. With the loss, Boyertown was bounced to the consolation bracket and will battle Quakertown in the second game of the 10 a.m. twinbill.