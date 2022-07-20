WYOMISSING, Pa. - South Division playoff in the Schuylkill-Berks League, Wyomissing hosting Post 625, winner taking one step closer to the final.
Wyomissing jumping out to the early lead, but they were unable to hang on in the end, falling 8-3 to Post 625. Wyo would score two of their three runs in the bottom of the first, Dominic Colon driving in both runs.
Top of the fourth, Post would take control with a three-run inning. Jake Karnish drove in the third run of the inning to help secure Post's lead.