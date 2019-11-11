BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian defeated Mount Saint Vincent 79-71 in a non-conference men's basketball game on Monday night at Johnston Hall as new head coach Shawn Postiglione earned his first win as the leader of the Greyhounds. Moravian is now 1-1 this season.
Senior guard C.J. Barnes scored a game-high 23 points to help lead the Greyhounds to the home win. Moravian's Matt O'Connor also chipped in 14 points as well.
Moravian led by as many as 14 points in the second half as they secured their first win of the 2019 campaign.
The Greyhounds hit the court next on Friday night when they face Kean (N.J.) in the Widener University Tip-Off Tournament.