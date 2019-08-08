Potts steps down as Moravian men's basketball coach

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Justin Potts stepped down as the Moravian men's basketball coach to take the head coach position for the men's basketball program at Montclair State University. The college made the announcement on Thursday afternoon in a news release.

"We are grateful for all that Justin did in his brief time with us here at Moravian, " Director of Athletics/Head Women's Basketball Coach Mary Beth Spirk said in the school's release. "He quickly brought his high energy and will to succeed attitude to our men's basketball program and changed the climate immediately. Justin will continue to be successful on his next stop and we wish him all the best."

Potts led the Greyhounds for four seasons, which was his first head coaching job. During his tenure the team amassed a 70-40 record, won two conference championships, and qualified for two NCAA tournaments. Last season he guided the team to the program's first-ever win in the NCAA tournament.

