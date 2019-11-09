BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pottsville stopped Bethlehem Catholic's streak of district titles as the Tide topped the Golden Hawks 18-13 on Saturday afternoon in the district 4A semifinal at Pottsville High School.
Bethlehem Catholic beat Pottsville in the last two district tournaments. The Golden Hawks won the last three district crowns.
The Tide will face the winner of the other semifinal in the bracket, Northwestern - Central Catholic, which took place on Saturday night. The championship contest is set for next weekend.
Video Courtesy Of Service Electric TV-2 Sports