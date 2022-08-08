ALLENTOWN - Former Pottsville standout Travis Blankenhorn returned to the region last week as a member of the Syracuse Mets.
The infielder has really found a groove with Syracuse this year - hitting .291 with 13 homer runs and 51 RBI. A third round pick by the Twins in 2015, Blankenhorn has spent time in the big leagues - including with the Mets this year.
After a slow start to the season, Blankenhorn returned to some mechanical things which worked for him - he's seeing the results as he continues his bid to reach the majors, and stay there.
"Experience definitely goes a long way, you know," Blankenhorn said. "You learn a lot through the years. I learned what kind of player I am a little more. Learned what swings work for me, what don't. Experience goes a long way."