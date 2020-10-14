ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The PPL Center will be the host site for more NCAA Regional Ice Hockey in the years to come. The center was set to hold regional games this year, but they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Penn State will be the host school once again for the college hockey tournament action in Allentown. The arena has previously hosted regional games in both 2018 and 2019.
The dates for the upcoming regional ice hockey action at the PPL Center can be seen below.
Dates
NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional – March 25-26, 2022
NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional – March 24-26, 2023*
NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional – March 28-30, 2025*
*The exact competition dates of the two-day Regionals to be announced*