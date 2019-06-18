PPL Center to host Flyers rookie game

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers will play in Allentown for the fifth straight season, but this year the team's annual rookie game will be the main event at the PPL Center. The NHL club announced on Monday that its annual showcase of its young talent will be held in the Lehigh Valley on September 11 at 7:05 p.m.

This year's game will be against the New York Islanders.

"We are thrilled to welcome the future stars of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Philadelphia Flyers to PPL Center and we are excited the Lehigh Valley fans will be able to see these young players showcase their talents," Phantoms owner, Jim Brooks said via a release from the Phantoms.

This is the first opportunity for most of the newcomers to the organization to play in the city that is the home of the franchise's AHL affiliate and will also likely be the first chance for many of the fans in the area to see the new players.

Among the likely, notable players who will potentially be on the ice for the contest are 2017 first round draft pick Morgan Frost and 2018 first round selection Joel Farabee.

Tickets for the game will go on sale on June 21.