ALLENTOWN - The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference announced today that the PPL Center will host six conference playoff games beginning on Monday, Feb. 14 and culminating in a boys/girls championship doubleheader on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The pairings for the games will be determined following the quarterfinal round which is scheduled for Friday at the home court of the highest seed. The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinal round with a pair of boys games scheduled for 6/8 p.m. on Feb. 14 and the girls semifinal action slated for 6/8 p.m. on Feb. 15.
The championship doubleheader will be on Feb. 17 with the girls final at 6 p.m. followed by the boys final at 8 p.m.
Tickets for all three nights are on sale now at PPLCenter.com, the QNB Box Office at PPL Center, and by phone at 610-347-TIXX [8499]. General Admission tickets can be purchased for $8.00. Senior Citizens ages 65 & over with valid ID will be admitted free of charge.