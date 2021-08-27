ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The PPL Center is set to host a women's hockey game between Team USA and Team Canada, venue officials announced on Friday. The game is set for October 22.
The game is part of a tour for preparations for the teams leading up to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
“This is an extremely exciting way to kick off the hockey season here at PPL Center and create a memorable weekend long celebration with the My Why Tour on October 22 and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Home Opening weekend on Oct 23 and Oct 24," said Rob Brooks, Owner of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a news release. "This is a great way for the Phantoms and PPL Center to help grow the sport of hockey and specifically the women’s game.”
Tickets for the game are set to go on sale on September 3.