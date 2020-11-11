KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday that it will be cancelling all mandated Fall regular and championship competition that was set to take place during the 2020-21 season.
"The decision on PSAC Fall Championships follows the same action by the NCAA, which earlier this year announced the cancellation of all 2020 Fall Championships for Division II. It affects the following league sports: men’s and women’s cross country and soccer, as well as women’s volleyball, field hockey, and football. However, should six or more institutions commit to participating in any of those sports, the conference will reinstate a championship season."
A decision on the Winter sports season is expected next next week. As for the Spring sports season, the PSAC board of directors voted to continue with their mandated conference schedules and championships.
Following the latest announcement, Kutztown University decided to opt out of all conference mandated Fall and Winter sports competition. The university intends to pursue playing in the 2021 Spring sports season.