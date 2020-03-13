LOCK HAVEN, Pa. - The PSAC spring sports season was cancelled on Friday, league officials announced. The statement regarding the decision was released after a conference call between the conference's board of directors on Friday morning.
The move was made amid concerns for coronavirus and after the NCAA announced the cancellation of the remaining winter and spring sports championships in the 2019-20 academic year.
Kutztown and East Stroudsburg universities are among the schools which compete in the conference.
Each member school can decide about the status of current non-conference events that their teams were set to compete in prior to March 15, which was a deadline set by the PSAC. Any event, in conference or out, must be stopped.
Additionally, the PSAC announced that all countable related athletic activities are suspended until March 30. The conference's board of directors will determine whether to let them resume or suspend for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.