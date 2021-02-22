The PSFCA is set to host two East-West games this year and the rosters for the contests were announced on Monday. The first game will featured players in the 1A-3A classifications with the second contest comprised of players from 4A-6A.
Below is the list of local players who were selected to the rosters:
1A-3A:
Matt Frauen Jr., Notre Dame G.P.
Darren Brunner, Wyomissing
Chad Parton, Salisbury
Lex Rivera, Notre Dame G.P.
Seamus Filoon, Wyomissing
Brandon Guffy, Notre Dame G.P.
Allan Bailor, Jim Thorpe
William Jordan, Notre Dame G.P.
Joe Abidelli, Northern Lehigh
Dylan Dietz, North Schuylkill
Zach Zechman, Wyomissing
Jordan Auman, Wyomissing
Zachary Smith, Palisades
Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing
4A-6A:
Nahjee Adams, Easton
Jalen White, Souderton
Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South
Ben Murawski, Souderton
Aonghas Evanick, Souderton
Christian Shelton, Bethlehem Catholic
Shane Hartzell, Pennridge
Jacob Horton, Souderton
Jack Wagner, Wilson