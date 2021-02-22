High School Football Graphic

The PSFCA is set to host two East-West games this year and the rosters for the contests were announced on Monday. The first game will featured players in the 1A-3A classifications with the second contest comprised of players from 4A-6A.

Below is the list of local players who were selected to the rosters:

1A-3A:

Matt Frauen Jr., Notre Dame G.P.

Darren Brunner, Wyomissing

Chad Parton, Salisbury

Lex Rivera, Notre Dame G.P.

Seamus Filoon, Wyomissing

Brandon Guffy, Notre Dame G.P.

Allan Bailor, Jim Thorpe

William Jordan, Notre Dame G.P.

Joe Abidelli, Northern Lehigh

Dylan Dietz, North Schuylkill

Zach Zechman, Wyomissing

Jordan Auman, Wyomissing

Zachary Smith, Palisades

Aidan Cirulli, Wyomissing

4A-6A:

Nahjee Adams, Easton

Jalen White, Souderton

Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South

Ben Murawski, Souderton

Aonghas Evanick, Souderton

Christian Shelton, Bethlehem Catholic

Shane Hartzell, Pennridge

Jacob Horton, Souderton

Jack Wagner, Wilson