Amid coronavirus concerns, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announced on Tuesday the cancellation of the Big 33 Football Classic and other related events at the end of May. All of the public events occur around Memorial Day and include the East-West Game, the USA Football 1st Down Clinic, the Military Murph Competition, a Big 33 Fan Experience, and the first ever PSFCA High School Combine.
Due to the uncertainty of the weeks ahead with the Coronavirus constraints placed upon each individual, our schools, families, and the organizations and businesses that help make this holiday weekend one of the best in the country, we cannot move forward in holding these events or our exciting football games," PSFCA Executive Director Garry Cathell said in a news release. "Our top priority is the health, safety and welfare of all of our participants, families, workers, sponsors, and fans."
Cathell noted in the cancellation announcement that the organization is looking into ways to still honor the athletes who would have participated in the canceled events.
The decision to cancel these games and events came after several decisions over the last few days to cancel the remainder of school years and spring sports seasons.