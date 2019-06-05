Sports

PSU Berks Welk makes history, drafted by Orioles in 21st round

READING, Pa. - Toby Welk becomes the first student athlete in Penn State Berks history to be drafted by a major U.S. sport when the Baltimore Orioles took him in the 21st round, 618th overall. 

On top of being the first PSU Berks baseball player ever drafted, Welk becomes just the second player from the NEAC to be drafted. 

2019 was a banner year for the senior, ranking as one of the top Division III hitters in the nation with a .483 batting average, 13 home runs, and 56 RBIs. Welk was named D3baseball.com's National Player of the Year, and was a first team All-American selection for the second consecutive season. 

The NEAC Player of the year, for the third consecutive season, ended his PSU Berks career as the career leader in hits (241), batting average (.433), doubles (53), home runs (34), RBIs (201), slugging percentage (.768), and at-bats (557). 

