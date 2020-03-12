STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State University announced on Thursday the cancellation of all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year due to coronavirus concerns. The university made the announcement alongside the news that the Big Ten also shut down all competitions for the rest of the 2019-20 academic session.
This cancellation plan also includes the annual Blue-White Game, held during the spring training period for the Penn State football team.
"As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action," said Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour in a statement. "This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution. We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount."
Earlier on Thursday the NCAA announced the cancellation of all NCAA championship events for the winter and spring sports seasons for the 2019-20 academic year.