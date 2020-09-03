STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State Director of Medicine Wayne Sebastianelli said that MRI scans of Big Ten student-athletes showed some who tested positive for COVID-19 now have Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that is potentially fatal, if left untreated.
According to Dr. Sebastianelli about one-third of those student-athletes who tested positive then had myocarditis.
ESPN reported before Big Ten's postponement announced several weeks ago that myocardits and the long-term effects of contracting COVID-19 were among the Big Ten's concerns.
Following several major reports of Dr. Sebastianelli's comments, he then released a statement to ESPN via Penn State.
