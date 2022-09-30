READING, Pa. - Penn State football head coach James Franklin knows how to make an entrance, arriving by helicopter Friday on the Exeter High School baseball field.
The Nittany Lions are ranked no. 11 in the nation, heading in to a Saturday afternoon Big Ten clash against Northwestern. The Exeter football games have a number 11 that is really turning heads - Penn State commit Joey Schlaffer who has helped lead the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
Schlaffer has been making plays in a lot of different ways for Exeter and it was an exciting day for the community as the whole school welcomed Franklin.