STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State University quarterback Sean Clifford told reporters on Tuesday that he received death threats on social media following the team's upset loss to Minnesota. Clifford deleted his social media accounts in response to the threats he received.
The Nittany Lions lost the Minnesota 31-26 back on Nov. 9, in their first defeat of the 2019 campaign.
“It’s kind of sad to say, but you know how some fans get. It gets a little crazy,” Clifford told the media on Tuesday. “I was, kind of, sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and pretty tough-to-read messages.”
Both Clifford and PSU head coach James Franklin declined to say whether the threats were reported to the police.
No. 9 Penn State faces no. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.