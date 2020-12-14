College Football Graphic

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday.

The junior had an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during PSU's 39-24 win over Michigan State. It was the team's first punt return touchdown since 2018.

The Nazareth native also had eight catches for 108 yards on offense for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State hosts Illinois on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.