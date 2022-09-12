Nicholas Singleton, a true freshman for the Penn State football team, was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
Singleton is the first Freshman of the Week for the Nittany Lions since Joey Porter Jr. was recognized following the Nittany Lions 23-7 win over Rutgers on Dec. 5, 2020.
The former Governor Mifflin standout rushed for 179 yards on only 10 carries on Saturday in a 46-10 victory over Ohio at Beaver Stadium. He scored on runs of 70 and 44 yards for the first touchdowns of his collegiate career.
The 179 rushing yards by Singleton is a Penn State record for a Beaver Stadium debut and
became Penn State’s first 100-yard rusher and first 100-yard freshman rusher since Keyvone Lee had 134 yards at Michigan in 2020.
The 22nd ranked Nittany Lions play at Auburn on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.