Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney declared for the NFL Draft. The Nittany Lion made the announcement in a tweet on Monday.
Thank You Happy Valley For All The Memories. My Journey Is Complete❤️ pic.twitter.com/BciZVBJhf8— Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) December 29, 2020
Toney is 10th all-time in program history for career sacks. He was an All-Big Ten selection this year as he racked up 31 tackles and five sacks this fall.
The multi-year starter joined juniors Pat Freiermuth and Jayson Oweh as other PSU players declaring for the NFL Draft this year.