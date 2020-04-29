CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Golf courses across the state will be reopening their doors on Friday, but for miniature golf courses it's still a holding pattern.
Putt U in Center Valley has been a staple in the Lehigh Valley for decades. The course like many local businesses, waiting and eager to reopen to the public. For course owner Randy Bloch, it's all about the smiles on people's faces.
"We are always raring to go, and after this mild winter, we were super geared up ready to roll. And when the families come out and the kids are jumping out of the car running up to get their balls and putters with a big smile on their face, and mom and dad say, "you know this is a happy place"..."
Bloch and his workers are ready to provide family fun for everyone once it's safe to resume normal activities.