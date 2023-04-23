ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs wrapped up a successful homestand by sweeping a pair of seven inning contests against Worcester on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
Jordan Qsar and Simon Muzziotti each drove in a pair of runs as Lehigh Valley took the opener 5-4. Muzziotti delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth to break a 4-all tie. Qsar was even more dominant in the second game as he drove in four runs in a 9-3 victory. His two-run home run staked the IronPigs to a 3-0 lead and they never looked back.
Lehigh Valley took four of six games from the WooSox as they head to Florida to begin a series in Jacksonville beginning on Tuesday.