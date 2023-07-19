BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown and Wanderers needing both games on Wednesday to determine a Legion Region II winner. The Blue Jays bouncing back in a resounding fashion, 12-2 to claim the title.
Trailing by one run in the top of the fourth, Brayden Schuler would put the Blue Jays in front with a two-run line drive to right, 3-2. Two innings later they would blow the game wide open.
In the top of the sixth, Ty Everitt would add on to the growing lead with an RBI single to right, 6-2. Still in the frame, Caleb Everitt helping his own cause with a two-run line drive to left.
The Blue Jays would continue to roll from there to capture the title. They will represent Region II in the upcoming state tournament out in Latrobe.