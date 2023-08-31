LANSDALE, Pa. - Quakertown makes the short trek down to North Penn on Thursday night, and the Panthers left with a win. The Panthers held off the Knights come back attempt for the, 38-17 win.
It's the first win for the Panthers over the Knights since the 1979 season.
The Knights would grab the early lead in this one, Jackson Schurmann with a 95 yard kick return to get the scoring started, 7-0. It would be all Panthers from that moment on.
In the second quarter, now holding the lead, Vince Miccuci would find Gavin Carroll for another Panthers touchdown, 25-7. The Knights would score ten unanswered to cut into the deficit and make it a one score game.
Now sitting at, 25-17 the Panthers would put this one away late in the third quarter. Miccuci lobs one to the corner of the end zone for where Max Morris comes down with it, 32-17.
It's the first win of the season for Quakertown, 1-1 while North Penn falls to, 0-2.