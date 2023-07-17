BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown managed only three hits but took advantage of some fielding miscues by Pennridge to post a 4-2 victory in a Region 2 Legion baseball winner's bracket game on Monday at Bear Stadium.
With the score tied 1-1 after four innings, the Blue Jays pushed across three runs in the top of the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Quakertown took advantage of a trio of errors, a walk and a pair of hit batsmen in their half of the frame.
Will Slamm doubled for the Rams and came around to score on an RBI single by Aiden Fretz in the bottom half of the inning but that was as much offense as they could muster against pitchers Peyton Meyer and Caleb Everitt.
Pennridge and Wanderers will play an elimination game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday followed by West Lawn against unbeaten Quakertown.