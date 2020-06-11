Quakertown Community High School hired Tony DaCosta as their new head boys' basketball coach. He was approved at the school district's board meeting on Thursday night.
He played at Boston University and then overseas professionally in Portugal and Puerto Rico. He coached at Faith Christian Academy from 2013-19.
Additionally, it appeared on Thursday that Northern Lehigh is seeking a new head boys' basketball coach. According to a Tweet, the school thanked Jeff Miller for his 10 years on the job leading the boys' basketball program. The school district does have the job posted and is accepting applications.
We would like to thank Coach Jeff Miller for all of his hard work and dedication to the boys basketball program. We wish him the best with his family. Thank you Coach Miller for 10 years of service #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/IQYORNstjQ— NLSD_athletics (@AthleticsNlsd) June 11, 2020