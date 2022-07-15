QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Legion Region 2 action carrying on through the night in Quakertown. The hometown squad, Quakertown and Pennridge earning wins in their first round action.
Quakertown knocking North Parkland into the elimination bracket with a 5-3 win.
Jake Dulis puts Quakertown up 2-0 early on with a deep shot off the wall, but North Parkland would tie things up in the bottom of the third. Parkland would go on to take a brief 3-2 lead.
Top of the fourth, Thomas Kozluski ties things up with a shot to the warning track. They would go on to score two more runs for the win.
Prior to Quakertown taking the field, Pennridge and Norchester played a low scoring affair. Pennridge coming out on top to advance in the winner's bracket, 2-1.
Norchesters lone run coming on a double-steal, the trail runner getting caught in a rundown allowing the lead runner to get home.
Top of the fourth, Pennridge gets on the board with a wild-pitch. Two innings later, Garrett Nowitzki drives in the game winning run. The pitching staff doing the rest to hang on for the win.
Saturday's schedule, filled with doubleheaders:
10:00 AM Doubleheader
GAME #5 Northampton vs. Norchester
GAME #6 Birches vs. North Parkland
4l00 PM Doubleheader
GAME # 7 South Parkland vs. Pennridge
GAME #8 Hamburg vs. Quakertown